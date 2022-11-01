Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:GRAB Stock Is Going Next

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) is -63.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.19 and a high of $17.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRAB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $2.60, the stock is 1.54% and -8.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.81 million and changing 2.36% at the moment leaves the stock -23.81% off its SMA200. GRAB registered -79.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.40%.

The stock witnessed a -1.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.13%, and is 12.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.57% over the week and 6.95% over the month.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has around 8834 employees, a market worth around $9.74B and $828.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.72% and -84.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.20% this year.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.65B, and float is at 2.79B with Short Float at 3.34%.