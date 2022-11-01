Haleon plc (HLN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) is -18.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.59 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $6.12, the stock is 0.05% and 0.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.55 million and changing -2.08% at the moment leaves the stock -4.02% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 0.49% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.30%, and is -0.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Haleon plc (HLN) has around 22800 employees, a market worth around $28.38B and $11.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.28. Distance from 52-week low is 9.48% and -28.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Haleon plc (HLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Haleon plc (HLN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Haleon plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.40% this year.

Haleon plc (HLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.62B, and float is at 2.84B with Short Float at 0.30%.