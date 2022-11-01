Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) is -9.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.90 and a high of $17.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HPE stock was last observed hovering at around $14.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.65% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -24.09% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.27, the stock is 9.55% and 8.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.52 million and changing -0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -4.06% off its SMA200. HPE registered -2.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.22%.

The stock witnessed a 19.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.71%, and is 4.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) has around 60400 employees, a market worth around $17.95B and $27.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.11 and Fwd P/E is 6.97. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.92% and -19.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.00% this year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.30B, and float is at 1.27B with Short Float at 2.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROBBIATI TAREK,the company’sEVP & CFO. SEC filings show that ROBBIATI TAREK sold 80,421 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $14.28 per share for a total of $1.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 25 that MacDonald Neil B (EVP, GM of Compute) sold a total of 2,452 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 25 and was made at $13.60 per share for $33347.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9360.0 shares of the HPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Rothman Irv (Pres & CEO Financial Services) disposed off 70,115 shares at an average price of $13.33 for $0.93 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE).

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 2.36% up over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is -30.00% lower over the same period. Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is -18.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.