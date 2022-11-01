HEXO Corp. (HEXO) – The -72.73% Downside Potential Remains

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) is -72.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $1.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HEXO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $0.11 for the next 12 months. It is also -18.75% off the consensus price target high of $0.16 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -171.43% lower than the price target low of $0.07 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is 7.16% and 1.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.82 million and changing 4.52% at the moment leaves the stock -45.13% off its SMA200. HEXO registered -86.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.14%.

The stock witnessed a 11.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.34%, and is 13.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.86% over the week and 9.06% over the month.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) has around 1277 employees, a market worth around $119.58M and $187.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.36% and -89.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HEXO Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.30% this year.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 601.40M, and float is at 442.17M with Short Float at 5.59%.