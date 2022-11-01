Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is -1.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.67 and a high of $17.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBAN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $15.18, the stock is 8.94% and 10.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.29 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 8.68% off its SMA200. HBAN registered -3.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.48%.

The stock witnessed a 15.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.91%, and is 2.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has around 19866 employees, a market worth around $21.60B and $5.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.80 and Fwd P/E is 9.86. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.08% and -14.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.10% this year.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.44B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 3.63%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TORGOW GARY,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that TORGOW GARY bought 16,835 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 25 at a price of $14.75 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.91 million shares.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Wasserman Zachary Jacob (CFO and Senior Exec. V.P.) sold a total of 11,618 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $14.36 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the HBAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 27, TORGOW GARY (Director) acquired 19,382 shares at an average price of $12.90 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 893,301 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN).

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -25.91% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -24.57% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -10.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.