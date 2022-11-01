Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) is -71.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $16.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 25.08% higher than the price target low of $2.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.24, the stock is 12.76% and 12.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.21 million and changing -5.08% at the moment leaves the stock -34.21% off its SMA200. HUT registered -83.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.46%.

The stock witnessed a 25.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.23%, and is 13.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.86% over the week and 9.62% over the month.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $540.06M and $205.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.38% and -86.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -368.30% this year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.40M, and float is at 181.89M with Short Float at 8.39%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times.