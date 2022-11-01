IDEX Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Now

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) is -74.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $2.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IDEX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 69.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is 21.30% and -24.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.8 million and changing 15.88% at the moment leaves the stock -57.04% off its SMA200. IDEX registered -84.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.75%.

The stock witnessed a 10.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.91%, and is 9.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.85% over the week and 11.55% over the month.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has around 559 employees, a market worth around $160.04M and $112.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.50% and -85.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.70%).

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ideanomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.00% this year.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 541.35M, and float is at 511.47M with Short Float at 7.14%.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Poor Alfred,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Poor Alfred bought 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 21 at a price of $0.25 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.89 million shares.

Ideanomics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that Poor Alfred (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 19,775 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $1.01 per share for $19973.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.49 million shares of the IDEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Poor Alfred (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 14,500 shares at an average price of $1.07 for $15515.0. The insider now directly holds 1,469,350 shares of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX).