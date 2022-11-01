Is ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) a good stock to buy now?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) is -26.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.50 and a high of $28.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHPT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.61% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -7.54% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.98, the stock is 1.53% and -7.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.46 million and changing 3.40% at the moment leaves the stock -4.31% off its SMA200. CHPT registered -43.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.67%.

The stock witnessed a -5.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.28%, and is 12.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.30% over the week and 6.74% over the month.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has around 1436 employees, a market worth around $4.80B and $334.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -93.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.47% and -51.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.00%).

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.10% this year.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 339.87M, and float is at 328.88M with Short Float at 12.20%.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Insider Activity

A total of 133 insider transactions have happened at ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 69 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHIZEN BRUCE R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CHIZEN BRUCE R sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $15.11 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.75 million shares.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that CHIZEN BRUCE R (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $15.11 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24162.0 shares of the CHPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Loewenthal William J (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 3,115 shares at an average price of $15.10 for $47039.0. The insider now directly holds 435,943 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT).

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT): Who are the competitors?

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is -44.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.