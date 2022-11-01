Is The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) a good stock to buy now?

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is -5.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.69 and a high of $77.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TJX stock was last observed hovering at around $72.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $77.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.89% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -10.92% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.10, the stock is 8.27% and 11.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.89 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 13.91% off its SMA200. TJX registered 10.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.73%.

The stock witnessed a 16.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.97%, and is 4.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has around 340000 employees, a market worth around $83.03B and $49.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.72 and Fwd P/E is 20.57. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.29% and -6.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.30%).

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The TJX Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.90% this year.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.17B, and float is at 1.16B with Short Float at 0.83%.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Herrman Ernie,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that Herrman Ernie sold 50,282 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $65.90 per share for a total of $3.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

The TJX Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Goldenberg Scott (SEVP, CFO) sold a total of 16,551 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $68.00 per share for $1.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the TJX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Canestrari Kenneth (SEVP – Group President) disposed off 29,977 shares at an average price of $68.00 for $2.04 million. The insider now directly holds 130,922 shares of The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX).

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -39.25% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -4.75% lower over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -36.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.