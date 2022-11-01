Is U.S. Bancorp (USB) a good stock to buy now?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is -24.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.39 and a high of $63.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The USB stock was last observed hovering at around $42.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $51.58 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.67% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 1.28% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.45, the stock is 2.63% and -2.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.72 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -14.80% off its SMA200. USB registered -29.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.10%.

The stock witnessed a 5.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.55%, and is 3.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) has around 68796 employees, a market worth around $61.92B and $15.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.12 and Fwd P/E is 8.48. Profit margin for the company is 45.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.58% and -33.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Bancorp (USB) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.80% this year.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.49B, and float is at 1.48B with Short Float at 0.79%.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Bancorp (USB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

U.S. Bancorp (USB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -24.57% down over the past 12 months and Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) that is 9.84% higher over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -10.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.