Is VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) a good stock to buy now?

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) is 6.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.23 and a high of $35.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VICI stock was last observed hovering at around $32.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $36.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.39% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -3.29% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.02, the stock is 4.72% and 0.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.13 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 5.71% off its SMA200. VICI registered 9.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.22%.

The stock witnessed a 7.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.37%, and is 7.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has around 152 employees, a market worth around $29.74B and $1.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.70 and Fwd P/E is 13.58. Profit margin for the company is 43.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.07% and -10.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VICI Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.70% this year.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 962.57M, and float is at 959.32M with Short Float at 3.92%.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rumbolz Michael D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rumbolz Michael D bought 1,725 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $26.89 per share for a total of $46385.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1725.0 shares.

VICI Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Rumbolz Michael D (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $26.88 per share for $53760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60286.0 shares of the VICI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Wasserman Gabriel (Chief Accounting Officer) acquired 88 shares at an average price of $29.19 for $2569.0. The insider now directly holds 13,501 shares of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI).