Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is -37.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $7.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KGC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $5.91 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.28% off the consensus price target high of $7.77 offered by analysts, but current levels are -3.71% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.63, the stock is -0.25% and 3.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.17 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -18.52% off its SMA200. KGC registered -39.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.11%.

The stock witnessed a -3.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.83%, and is 2.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has around 8970 employees, a market worth around $4.75B and $3.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 181.50 and Fwd P/E is 10.46. Profit margin for the company is -18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.00% and -49.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Kinross Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.10% this year.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.30B, and float is at 1.29B with Short Float at 4.68%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -20.87% down over the past 12 months.