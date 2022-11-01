Lufax Holding Ltd (LU): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:LU Stock Is Going Next

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) is -71.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $7.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $41.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.32% off the consensus price target high of $59.41 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 86.99% higher than the price target low of $12.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.59, the stock is -19.78% and -47.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.49 million and changing 8.16% at the moment leaves the stock -67.29% off its SMA200. LU registered -74.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.45%.

The stock witnessed a -37.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.28%, and is -3.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.61% over the week and 10.44% over the month.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has around 92380 employees, a market worth around $3.84B and $8.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.88 and Fwd P/E is 1.69. Profit margin for the company is 23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.31% and -79.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.29B, and float is at 2.28B with Short Float at 0.88%.