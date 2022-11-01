MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:MPLN Stock Is Going Next

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) is -35.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.36 and a high of $6.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MPLN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 4.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.87, the stock is 7.13% and -5.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.4 million and changing 7.89% at the moment leaves the stock -32.20% off its SMA200. MPLN registered -33.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.06%.

The stock witnessed a 0.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.81%, and is 15.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.39% over the week and 5.83% over the month.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $1.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.53 and Fwd P/E is 17.39. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.87% and -53.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MultiPlan Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.20% this year.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 639.00M, and float is at 595.55M with Short Float at 4.11%.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tabak Mark,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Tabak Mark sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $3.80 per share for a total of $17.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.1 million shares.

MultiPlan Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Kim Michael (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $4.37 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the MPLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Head James M (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $4.34 for $1.3 million. The insider now directly holds 300,000 shares of MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN).