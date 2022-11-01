New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 25.52% Upside

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) is -23.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.17 and a high of $13.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NYCB stock was last observed hovering at around $9.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.52% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -9.53% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.31, the stock is 7.10% and 0.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.46 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -7.72% off its SMA200. NYCB registered -25.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.38%.

The stock witnessed a 9.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.70%, and is 6.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has around 2815 employees, a market worth around $4.10B and $1.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.67 and Fwd P/E is 7.85. Profit margin for the company is 33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.95% and -31.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.40% this year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 465.81M, and float is at 458.42M with Short Float at 10.45%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lux Marshall,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lux Marshall bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $8.63 per share for a total of $51780.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Rosenfeld Ronald A. (Director) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $13.72 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the NYCB stock.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) that is trading 9.13% up over the past 12 months. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) is 11.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.