PG&E Corporation (PCG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is 22.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.64 and a high of $15.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCG stock was last observed hovering at around $15.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $14.93, the stock is 3.45% and 11.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.83 million and changing -2.10% at the moment leaves the stock 24.28% off its SMA200. PCG registered 28.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.02%.

The stock witnessed a 19.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.48%, and is 1.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) has around 26000 employees, a market worth around $37.12B and $21.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 193.90 and Fwd P/E is 12.16. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.88% and -4.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

PG&E Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.10% this year.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.47B, and float is at 2.11B with Short Float at 5.98%.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at PG&E Corporation (PCG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PG&E Fire Victim Trust,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that PG&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $14.77 per share for a total of $516.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307.74 million shares.

PG&E Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 04 that PG&E Fire Victim Trust (10% Owner) sold a total of 35,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 04 and was made at $13.65 per share for $477.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 342.74 million shares of the PCG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, Poppe Patricia K (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 83,330 shares at an average price of $13.00 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 704,187 shares of PG&E Corporation (PCG).

PG&E Corporation (PCG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -9.18% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 5.07% higher over the same period. Eversource Energy (ES) is -10.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.