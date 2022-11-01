Positives for AT&T Inc. (T) as stock gains in recent trading

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is -2.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.46 and a high of $21.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The T stock was last observed hovering at around $18.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.08% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -102.56% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.23, the stock is 12.96% and 9.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 47.56 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -1.87% off its SMA200. T registered -4.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.65%.

The stock witnessed a 18.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.71%, and is 4.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

AT&T Inc. (T) has around 203000 employees, a market worth around $126.74B and $130.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.75 and Fwd P/E is 7.07. Profit margin for the company is 13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.07% and -15.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

AT&T Inc. (T) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AT&T Inc. (T) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AT&T Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 468.40% this year.

AT&T Inc. (T) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.17B, and float is at 7.12B with Short Float at 1.27%.

AT&T Inc. (T) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at AT&T Inc. (T) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUCZO STEPHEN J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LUCZO STEPHEN J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $25.04 per share for a total of $2.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

AT&T Inc. (T): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -57.72% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -36.98% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -38.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.