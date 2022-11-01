Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is Down -19.66% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) is -19.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.92 and a high of $84.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIO stock was last observed hovering at around $52.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $72.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.72% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 17.29% higher than the price target low of $64.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.35, the stock is -4.29% and -4.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.09 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -20.14% off its SMA200. RIO registered -15.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.81%.

The stock witnessed a -3.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.03%, and is -1.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has around 49000 employees, a market worth around $90.97B and $60.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.91. Profit margin for the company is 29.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.78% and -36.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.10%).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rio Tinto Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 115.90% this year.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 1.06B with Short Float at 1.11%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -15.25% down over the past 12 months. Vale S.A. (VALE) is 3.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.