Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) is -96.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $7.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYTA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.13, the stock is -29.93% and -67.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.92 million and changing 2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -85.91% off its SMA200. SYTA registered -96.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.32%.

The stock witnessed a -56.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -82.06%, and is -5.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.18% over the week and 13.53% over the month.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $4.64M and $5.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.55% and -98.15% from its 52-week high.

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.80% this year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.69M, and float is at 32.98M with Short Float at 3.31%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.