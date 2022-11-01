Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is -78.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.33 and a high of $57.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNAP stock was last observed hovering at around $10.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $9.91, the stock is -2.62% and -7.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33.4 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -53.49% off its SMA200. SNAP registered -81.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.43%.

The stock witnessed a 0.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.41%, and is 19.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.81% over the week and 7.69% over the month.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) has around 5661 employees, a market worth around $15.16B and $4.60B in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.30. Profit margin for the company is -24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.20% and -82.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Snap Inc. (SNAP) is a “Hold”. 43 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 29 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Snap Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.80% this year.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.61B, and float is at 1.23B with Short Float at 4.58%.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Snap Inc. (SNAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Spiegel Evan,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Spiegel Evan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $7.54 per share for a total of $1.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.08 million shares.

Snap Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that Murphy Robert C. (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 900,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $7.56 per share for $6.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72.7 million shares of the SNAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 17, Andersen Derek (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 374 shares at an average price of $10.70 for $4001.0. The insider now directly holds 1,036,049 shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP).

Snap Inc. (SNAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading -87.03% down over the past 12 months.