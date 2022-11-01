Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) is -27.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.37 and a high of $21.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STLA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $19.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.01% off the consensus price target high of $32.98 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 8.15% higher than the price target low of $14.72 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.52, the stock is 6.77% and 3.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.22 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -8.62% off its SMA200. STLA registered -32.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.90%.

The stock witnessed a 14.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.08%, and is 0.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has around 281595 employees, a market worth around $43.44B and $164.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.79 and Fwd P/E is 3.33. Distance from 52-week low is 18.91% and -38.32% from its 52-week high.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.21B, and float is at 2.16B with Short Float at 1.11%.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Stellantis N.V. (STLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -38.72% down over the past 12 months and General Motors Company (GM) that is -27.89% lower over the same period. Ford Motor Company (F) is -21.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.