Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) on Track to Reach $94.50 in a Year

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is -48.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.51 and a high of $145.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSM stock was last observed hovering at around $62.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $94.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.88% off the consensus price target high of $122.81 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -2.58% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.55, the stock is -6.17% and -16.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.8 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -33.67% off its SMA200. TSM registered -45.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.35%.

The stock witnessed a -10.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.47%, and is 0.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has around 52045 employees, a market worth around $309.55B and $58.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.45 and Fwd P/E is 12.21. Profit margin for the company is 40.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.43% and -57.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is a “Buy”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 30 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.19B, and float is at 4.86B with Short Float at 0.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -47.21% down over the past 12 months and Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is -17.79% lower over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -14.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.