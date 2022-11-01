Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) down -48.76% since start of the year

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is -48.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.16 and a high of $12.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERIC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $5.57, the stock is -6.67% and -14.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.51 million and changing -1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -32.15% off its SMA200. ERIC registered -48.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.94%.

The stock witnessed a -2.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.53%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has around 104490 employees, a market worth around $18.43B and $23.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.94 and Fwd P/E is 8.47. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.05% and -56.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 29.60% this year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.33B, and float is at 2.98B with Short Float at 0.18%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -56.85% down over the past 12 months and Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) that is 70.34% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 0.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.