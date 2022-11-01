Tellurian Inc. (TELL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) is -12.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.54 and a high of $6.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TELL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $2.70, the stock is 2.29% and -17.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.47 million and changing 4.25% at the moment leaves the stock -28.29% off its SMA200. TELL registered -31.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.44%.

The stock witnessed a 12.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.43%, and is 9.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.47% over the week and 7.01% over the month.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) has around 107 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $245.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -50.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.32% and -58.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.30%).

Tellurian Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.20% this year.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 534.52M, and float is at 489.38M with Short Float at 19.07%.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Tellurian Inc. (TELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Harvey Claire,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Harvey Claire bought 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $3.19 per share for a total of $51072.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49955.0 shares.

Tellurian Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Bennett James Donald (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $4.05 per share for $81000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65326.0 shares of the TELL stock.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) that is trading 30.41% up over the past 12 months and Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) that is 26.27% higher over the same period. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is 18.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.