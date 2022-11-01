Things appear to be looking up for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) is -25.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $3.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.91, the stock is 1.11% and -3.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.09 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -15.13% off its SMA200. LYG registered -29.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.73%.

The stock witnessed a 6.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.39%, and is -0.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has around 57955 employees, a market worth around $33.64B and $16.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.82. Distance from 52-week low is 12.35% and -36.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 514.50% this year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.55B, and float is at 16.64B with Short Float at 0.06%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is -31.13% lower over the past 12 months. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -11.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.