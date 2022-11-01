Things appear to be looking up for Tricida Inc. (TCDA)

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) is -96.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $13.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCDA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.35% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 98.17% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.33, the stock is -96.26% and -96.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.84 million and changing -13.24% at the moment leaves the stock -96.60% off its SMA200. TCDA registered -92.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -96.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.2709 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.7797.

The stock witnessed a -96.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -96.75%, and is -44.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.40% over the week and 14.71% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -11.50% and -97.60% from its 52-week high.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tricida Inc. (TCDA) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tricida Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.90% this year.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.83M, and float is at 51.02M with Short Float at 18.37%.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Tricida Inc. (TCDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Venrock Healthcare Capital Par,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 2,367,174 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $0.46 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.75 million shares.

Tricida Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 25 that Venrock Healthcare Capital Par (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,970,418 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 25 and was made at $0.57 per share for $1.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.12 million shares of the TCDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par (10% Owner) disposed off 2,113,948 shares at an average price of $0.61 for $1.29 million. The insider now directly holds 8,088,998 shares of Tricida Inc. (TCDA).

Tricida Inc. (TCDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is -5.72% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.54% from the last report on Jul 14, 2022 to stand at a total of 4.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.98.