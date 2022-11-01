Things appear to be looking up for Visa Inc. (V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is -4.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $174.60 and a high of $235.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The V stock was last observed hovering at around $209.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.18% off its average median price target of $249.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.57% off the consensus price target high of $290.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are 1.35% higher than the price target low of $210.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $207.16, the stock is 9.91% and 7.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.67 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 0.38% off its SMA200. V registered -2.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.07%.

The stock witnessed a 16.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.44%, and is 8.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Visa Inc. (V) has around 21500 employees, a market worth around $418.24B and $26.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.00 and Fwd P/E is 21.48. Profit margin for the company is 49.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.65% and -12.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.70%).

Visa Inc. (V) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Visa Inc. (V) is a “Buy”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Visa Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year.

Visa Inc. (V) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.08B, and float is at 1.63B with Short Float at 2.55%.

Visa Inc. (V) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Visa Inc. (V) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELLY ALFRED F JR,the company’sCHAIRMAN & CEO. SEC filings show that KELLY ALFRED F JR sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 29 at a price of $180.00 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Visa Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that KELLY ALFRED F JR (CHAIRMAN & CEO) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $201.00 per share for $1.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the V stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, KELLY ALFRED F JR (CHAIRMAN & CEO) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $212.11 for $1.91 million. The insider now directly holds 156,887 shares of Visa Inc. (V).

Visa Inc. (V): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -25.91% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -24.57% lower over the same period. Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is -2.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.