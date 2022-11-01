United States Steel Corporation (X) Is Down -14.49% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is -14.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.41 and a high of $39.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The X stock was last observed hovering at around $20.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $21.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.97% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -13.11% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.36, the stock is 1.06% and -3.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.18 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -17.66% off its SMA200. X registered -22.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.70%.

The stock witnessed a 12.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.44%, and is -5.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.16% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

United States Steel Corporation (X) has around 24540 employees, a market worth around $5.04B and $23.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.19 and Fwd P/E is 8.16. Profit margin for the company is 21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.07% and -48.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.80%).

United States Steel Corporation (X) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United States Steel Corporation (X) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United States Steel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 351.30% this year.

United States Steel Corporation (X) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.27M, and float is at 234.52M with Short Float at 10.27%.

United States Steel Corporation (X) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at United States Steel Corporation (X) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grewal Manpreet,the company’sVP, Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that Grewal Manpreet sold 3,505 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 29 at a price of $33.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23913.0 shares.

United States Steel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that Breves Christine S (SVP & CFO) sold a total of 2,217 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $38.00 per share for $84246.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the X stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Breves Christine S (SVP & CFO) disposed off 22,387 shares at an average price of $36.90 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 215,875 shares of United States Steel Corporation (X).

United States Steel Corporation (X): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is trading 17.67% up over the past 12 months.