Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) on Track to Reach $15.93 in a Year

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) is -20.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.85 and a high of $19.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VOD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $15.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.3% off the consensus price target high of $24.25 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -1.99% lower than the price target low of $11.58 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.81, the stock is 2.96% and -3.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.15 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -22.40% off its SMA200. VOD registered -21.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.58%.

The stock witnessed a 4.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.33%, and is 3.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.28% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has around 96941 employees, a market worth around $31.74B and $45.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.52. Distance from 52-week low is 8.85% and -38.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.76B, and float is at 2.47B with Short Float at 0.27%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is -60.63% lower over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is -12.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.