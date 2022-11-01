What should you know before buying stock in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is -46.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.01 and a high of $171.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BABA stock was last observed hovering at around $63.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $63.58, the stock is -14.42% and -23.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.6 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -35.75% off its SMA200. BABA registered -61.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.18%.

The stock witnessed a -20.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.35%, and is 0.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.81% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has around 245700 employees, a market worth around $173.88B and $118.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.35 and Fwd P/E is 1.05. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.60% and -63.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.40% this year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.66B, and float is at 2.65B with Short Float at 2.21%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading -75.59% down over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -48.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.