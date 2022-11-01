What should you know before buying stock in Bilibili Inc. (BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is -80.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.23 and a high of $89.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BILI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $190.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.95% off the consensus price target high of $292.46 offered by 44 analysts, but current levels are 80.17% higher than the price target low of $44.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.92, the stock is -28.24% and -47.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.71 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -63.35% off its SMA200. BILI registered -87.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.53%.

The stock witnessed a -41.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.54%, and is -2.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.69% over the week and 7.30% over the month.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has around 12281 employees, a market worth around $3.74B and $2.90B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.38% and -90.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.10%).

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is a “Overweight”. 44 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 29 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bilibili Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.20% this year.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 394.74M, and float is at 213.99M with Short Float at 14.19%.