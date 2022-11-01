What should you know before buying stock in DoorDash Inc. (DASH)

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) is -70.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.37 and a high of $257.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DASH stock was last observed hovering at around $47.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.53% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.98% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 12.94% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.53, the stock is -8.36% and -20.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.27 million and changing -7.50% at the moment leaves the stock -44.75% off its SMA200. DASH registered -77.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.08%.

The stock witnessed a -11.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.53%, and is -2.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.92% over the week and 6.76% over the month.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) has around 8600 employees, a market worth around $16.55B and $5.64B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.23% and -83.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.80%).

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DoorDash Inc. (DASH) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DoorDash Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 363.96M, and float is at 355.80M with Short Float at 6.36%.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Insider Activity

A total of 121 insider transactions have happened at DoorDash Inc. (DASH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 109 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brown Shona L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Brown Shona L sold 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 06 at a price of $53.27 per share for a total of $66588.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86028.0 shares.

DoorDash Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Payne Christopher D (President and COO) sold a total of 94,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $57.91 per share for $5.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the DASH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Brown Shona L (Director) disposed off 1,250 shares at an average price of $58.26 for $72825.0. The insider now directly holds 87,278 shares of DoorDash Inc. (DASH).