What should you know before buying stock in PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is -55.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.58 and a high of $238.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PYPL stock was last observed hovering at around $86.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.67%.

Currently trading at $83.58, the stock is -3.50% and -7.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.7 million and changing -3.10% at the moment leaves the stock -14.38% off its SMA200. PYPL registered -64.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.69%.

The stock witnessed a -2.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.75%, and is 0.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has around 30900 employees, a market worth around $97.89B and $26.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.23 and Fwd P/E is 17.50. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.68% and -65.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

PayPal Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.70% this year.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.16B, and float is at 1.15B with Short Float at 2.08%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scheibe Gabrielle. SEC filings show that Scheibe Gabrielle sold 150 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $94.95 per share for a total of $14242.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8927.0 shares.

PayPal Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Alford Peggy (EVP, Global Sales) sold a total of 21,791 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $97.82 per share for $2.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18100.0 shares of the PYPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, Britto Mark (EVP, Chief Product Officer) acquired 7,370 shares at an average price of $81.04 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 175,836 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL).

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 2.36% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -36.16% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -36.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.