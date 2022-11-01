What should you know before buying stock in The Boeing Company (BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is -29.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.02 and a high of $233.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BA stock was last observed hovering at around $143.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.0% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -45.42% lower than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $142.51, the stock is 5.12% and -0.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.18 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -12.07% off its SMA200. BA registered -31.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.10%.

The stock witnessed a 17.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.72%, and is 0.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

The Boeing Company (BA) has around 142000 employees, a market worth around $82.52B and $61.42B in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.98. Profit margin for the company is -13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.09% and -39.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

The Boeing Company (BA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Boeing Company (BA) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Boeing Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.80% this year.

The Boeing Company (BA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 596.30M, and float is at 593.19M with Short Float at 1.55%.

The Boeing Company (BA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at The Boeing Company (BA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KELLNER LAWRENCE W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KELLNER LAWRENCE W bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $208.91 per share for a total of $1.04 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7500.0 shares.

The Boeing Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M (Director) bought a total of 480 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $208.39 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1632.0 shares of the BA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, Dandridge Edward Lee (SVP, Communications) disposed off 990 shares at an average price of $221.87 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 10,439 shares of The Boeing Company (BA).

The Boeing Company (BA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 6.71% up over the past 12 months. TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is -5.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.