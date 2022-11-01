Why KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) is -49.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.31 and a high of $25.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BEKE stock was last observed hovering at around $10.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $147.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.06% off the consensus price target high of $205.97 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 90.09% higher than the price target low of $102.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.18, the stock is -23.63% and -35.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.15 million and changing -1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -34.72% off its SMA200. BEKE registered -44.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -29.84%.

The stock witnessed a -41.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.34%, and is 4.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.58% over the week and 7.85% over the month.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has around 110082 employees, a market worth around $12.12B and $8.61B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.37. Profit margin for the company is -8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.26% and -59.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -146.50% this year.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.19B, and float is at 877.30M with Short Float at 4.31%.