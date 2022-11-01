Why RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is -67.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $5.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $1.25, the stock is 12.72% and 3.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.8 million and changing -7.41% at the moment leaves the stock -37.43% off its SMA200. RLX registered -74.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.02%.

The stock witnessed a 19.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.97%, and is 25.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.06% over the week and 12.21% over the month.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has around 1235 employees, a market worth around $2.12B and $1.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.63 and Fwd P/E is 5.95. Profit margin for the company is 35.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.70% and -78.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.40% this year.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.32B, and float is at 564.01M with Short Float at 5.48%.