Why should you keep an eye on Arrival (ARVL)?

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is -89.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $17.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARVL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $5.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.66% off the consensus price target high of $5.37 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 85.66% higher than the price target low of $5.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.77, the stock is 4.86% and -15.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.24 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -64.81% off its SMA200. ARVL registered -95.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.99%.

The stock witnessed a -4.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.68%, and is 14.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.70% over the week and 9.91% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 24.75% and -95.70% from its 52-week high.

Arrival (ARVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arrival (ARVL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arrival is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -400.00% this year.

Arrival (ARVL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 486.07M, and float is at 195.07M with Short Float at 20.53%.