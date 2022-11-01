Why should you keep an eye on Li Auto Inc. (LI)?

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) is -57.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.52 and a high of $41.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $249.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.75% off the consensus price target high of $419.31 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are 87.57% higher than the price target low of $109.59 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.62, the stock is -27.58% and -42.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.7 million and changing -4.49% at the moment leaves the stock -50.47% off its SMA200. LI registered -58.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.62%.

The stock witnessed a -40.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.08%, and is -7.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.63% over the week and 8.04% over the month.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) has around 15157 employees, a market worth around $15.28B and $5.08B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.76. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.79% and -67.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Li Auto Inc. (LI) is a “Buy”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 27 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 61.10% this year.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 965.40M, and float is at 864.07M with Short Float at 4.14%.