Why should you keep an eye on Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)?

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) is -41.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.34 and a high of $14.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LUMN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $7.36, the stock is 5.66% and -12.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.43 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -29.59% off its SMA200. LUMN registered -37.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.27%.

The stock witnessed a 1.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.66%, and is 9.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $7.24B and $19.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.80 and Fwd P/E is 8.30. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.09% and -49.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 266.90% this year.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.04B, and float is at 1.03B with Short Float at 16.10%.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOFF STACEY W,the company’sEVP & GC. SEC filings show that GOFF STACEY W sold 128,616 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $14.16 per share for a total of $1.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -18.83% down over the past 12 months and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is -29.48% lower over the same period. AT&T Inc. (T) is -4.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.