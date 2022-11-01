Why should you keep an eye on Nikola Corporation (NKLA)?

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) is -61.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.80 and a high of $15.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKLA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.73% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 36.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.79, the stock is 19.61% and -11.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.14 million and changing 18.44% at the moment leaves the stock -41.32% off its SMA200. NKLA registered -67.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.86%.

The stock witnessed a 7.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.55%, and is 28.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.25% over the week and 8.40% over the month.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $1.66B and $20.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 35.36% and -75.64% from its 52-week high.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nikola Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.10% this year.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 425.32M, and float is at 301.31M with Short Float at 32.34%.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Nikola Corporation (NKLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RUSSELL MARK A,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that RUSSELL MARK A sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $3.14 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.81 million shares.

Nikola Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that RUSSELL MARK A (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $3.09 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.81 million shares of the NKLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, RUSSELL MARK A (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $3.15 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 2,812,346 shares of Nikola Corporation (NKLA).