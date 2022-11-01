Why should you keep an eye on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is -47.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $8.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TME stock was last observed hovering at around $3.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $38.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.68% off the consensus price target high of $57.14 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 85.24% higher than the price target low of $24.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.61, the stock is -9.05% and -17.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.42 million and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock -23.06% off its SMA200. TME registered -54.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.06%.

The stock witnessed a -11.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.75%, and is -0.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 6.47% over the month.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has around 5966 employees, a market worth around $6.27B and $4.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.70 and Fwd P/E is 1.33. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.37% and -59.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.20% this year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.61B, and float is at 837.34M with Short Float at 3.60%.