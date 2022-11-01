Why Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is -64.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.38 and a high of $27.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UAA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.75% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -14.62% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.45, the stock is 4.56% and -5.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.04 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -38.22% off its SMA200. UAA registered -66.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.15%.

The stock witnessed a 12.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.02%, and is 3.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $3.12B and $5.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.81 and Fwd P/E is 11.17. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.77% and -72.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.50%).

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 161.90% this year.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 458.42M, and float is at 384.47M with Short Float at 5.37%.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Under Armour Inc. (UAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gibbs David W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $9.60 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.

Under Armour Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Gibbs David W (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $9.39 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25000.0 shares of the UAA stock.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -44.60% down over the past 12 months. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is -29.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.