Why United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) is -45.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.36 and a high of $11.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UMC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $4.70 for the next 12 months. It is also -26.17% off the consensus price target high of $4.70 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -26.17% lower than the price target low of $4.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.93, the stock is 0.27% and -3.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.68 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -21.56% off its SMA200. UMC registered -38.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.28%.

The stock witnessed a 6.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.88%, and is -3.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has around 19426 employees, a market worth around $15.06B and $7.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.23 and Fwd P/E is 6.28. Distance from 52-week low is 10.63% and -50.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Microelectronics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.50B, and float is at 2.25B with Short Float at 2.28%.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) that is 34.17% higher over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -41.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.