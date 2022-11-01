Will Altria Group Inc. (MO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is -2.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.35 and a high of $57.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MO stock was last observed hovering at around $46.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $46.27, the stock is 4.27% and 5.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.71 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -4.14% off its SMA200. MO registered 4.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.45%.

The stock witnessed a 14.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.57%, and is 1.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $81.72B and $25.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.60 and Fwd P/E is 9.25. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.67% and -18.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.60%).

Altria Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.60% this year.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.80B, and float is at 1.80B with Short Float at 1.08%.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Altria Group Inc. (MO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times.

Altria Group Inc. (MO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading -2.85% down over the past 12 months.