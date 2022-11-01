Will The Gap Inc. (GPS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is -36.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.79 and a high of $25.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPS stock was last observed hovering at around $11.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.39% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -61.0% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.27, the stock is 12.56% and 17.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.09 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -4.54% off its SMA200. GPS registered -50.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.31%.

The stock witnessed a 37.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.51%, and is 6.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) has around 97000 employees, a market worth around $4.01B and $15.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.63. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.67% and -56.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Gap Inc. (GPS) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Gap Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.50% this year.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 367.00M, and float is at 178.11M with Short Float at 16.46%.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at The Gap Inc. (GPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Laughton Mary Beth,the company’sPresident & CEO, Athleta. SEC filings show that Laughton Mary Beth sold 6,387 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $10.07 per share for a total of $64317.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31561.0 shares.

The Gap Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Breitbard Mark (President & CEO, Gap Brand) sold a total of 16,755 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $12.51 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98980.0 shares of the GPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Breitbard Mark (President & CEO, Gap Brand) disposed off 7,311 shares at an average price of $17.01 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 53,893 shares of The Gap Inc. (GPS).

The Gap Inc. (GPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -39.25% down over the past 12 months and The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is 10.09% higher over the same period.