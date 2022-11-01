XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) is -86.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.25 and a high of $56.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPEV stock was last observed hovering at around $6.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $143.59 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.86% off the consensus price target high of $308.72 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 71.14% higher than the price target low of $22.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.62, the stock is -26.31% and -50.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.58 million and changing -3.92% at the moment leaves the stock -73.41% off its SMA200. XPEV registered -85.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.93%.

The stock witnessed a -44.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.59%, and is -7.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.74% over the week and 7.98% over the month.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has around 13978 employees, a market worth around $6.10B and $4.04B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.92% and -88.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.10%).

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 854.28M, and float is at 640.40M with Short Float at 6.19%.