Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Is Up 120.47% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) is 120.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.41 and a high of $13.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATNM stock was last observed hovering at around $13.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.0% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -30.41% lower than the price target low of $10.16 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.25, the stock is 63.62% and 72.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.28 million and changing -2.14% at the moment leaves the stock 122.42% off its SMA200. ATNM registered 59.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.03%.

The stock witnessed a 79.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 159.80%, and is 67.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.86% over the week and 8.16% over the month.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $308.06M and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 200.45% and -4.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.90%).

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.20% this year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.18M, and float is at 24.40M with Short Float at 1.62%.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.