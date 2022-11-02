ALGN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Now

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) is -70.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $176.00 and a high of $713.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALGN stock was last observed hovering at around $194.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.24%.

Currently trading at $193.06, the stock is -7.59% and -15.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -40.56% off its SMA200. ALGN registered -70.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.86%.

The stock witnessed a -10.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.55%, and is -11.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.02% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) has around 22540 employees, a market worth around $14.51B and $3.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.89 and Fwd P/E is 23.50. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.69% and -72.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

Align Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.80% this year.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.39M, and float is at 73.16M with Short Float at 3.19%.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LARKIN C RAYMOND JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LARKIN C RAYMOND JR bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $264.42 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18190.0 shares.

Align Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that HOGAN JOSEPH M (President and CEO) bought a total of 6,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $298.48 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ALGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Thaler Warren S (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $703.06 for $3.52 million. The insider now directly holds 46,378 shares of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN).

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) that is -20.92% lower over the past 12 months. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is -46.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.