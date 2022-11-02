Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is -41.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.33 and a high of $53.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALLY stock was last observed hovering at around $27.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $27.67, the stock is -2.64% and -9.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.52 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -27.90% off its SMA200. ALLY registered -43.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.07%.

The stock witnessed a -5.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.15%, and is 2.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $7.99B and $9.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.59 and Fwd P/E is 6.14. Profit margin for the company is 29.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.24% and -48.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 191.40% this year.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 322.06M, and float is at 298.46M with Short Float at 4.65%.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MAGNER MARJORIE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MAGNER MARJORIE bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 25 at a price of $27.43 per share for a total of $54868.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55603.0 shares.

Ally Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Schugel Jason E. (Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $45.00 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82476.0 shares of the ALLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Schugel Jason E. (Chief Risk Officer) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $49.21 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 84,976 shares of Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY).

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) that is trading -20.84% down over the past 12 months and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) that is -9.60% lower over the same period. Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) is -39.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.