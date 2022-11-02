Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -58.59% Change This Year

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is -58.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.99 and a high of $18.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATUS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $6.70, the stock is 14.69% and -11.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.37 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -35.16% off its SMA200. ATUS registered -60.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.56%.

The stock witnessed a 12.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.71%, and is 6.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.52% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $3.05B and $9.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.75 and Fwd P/E is 5.40. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.27% and -63.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 186.70% this year.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 454.67M, and float is at 203.94M with Short Float at 22.58%.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stewart Charles,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Stewart Charles sold 31,560 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $9.99 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.32 million shares.

Altice USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Mullen Mark (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $15.54 per share for $77700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3500.0 shares of the ATUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, SCHNABEL SUSAN C (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $14.59 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS).